Four police officers receive valor award for saving woman from burning building

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MOLINE, Illinois (Quad-City Times) — Four Moline police officers received a Valor Award from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police on Tuesday for saving a woman from a burning building, according to a news release from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Sergeant Derrick Cullison and officers Joshua McManus, Andrew Compton and Cody Parmenter responded to an arson call at 3:30 a.m. March 15. The officers arrived first and rescued one woman, who was uncooperative.

All four officers suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island.

“Thanks to the heroic actions of these four officers, no lives were lost in an early morning arson fire that could easily have become a tragedy,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood in the release. Southwood presented the awards in Moline on Tuesday, April 6.

“Their efforts and sacrifice embody the true meaning of the police motto, ‘to protect and serve.’”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.