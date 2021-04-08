Mother found dead under home met accused killer driving Lyft, says family

Regional News

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The family of a Gwinnett County mom found dead under a home believes she may have met her alleged killer while driving for Lyft, and that she wanted to end the relationship the two had formed.

The body of Kim Mason, 46, was discovered in a crawl space at home off Tanners Bridge Road on Tuesday, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. The residence was linked to Adam Heard, who is now facing several charges in connection to Mason’s death.

“When she stopped communicating and no one could get her on the phone, we immediately knew something was wrong,” said Creo Brady, Mason’s brother.

Brady told CBS46 his sister had known Heard for less than two months and likely met him while driving for Lyft. He said the two apparently went on a date Saturday evening.

“They had a relationship we found out through her old phone, a correspondence of intimate conversations,” Brady said.

Brady said he and his family led authorities to Heard’s home after tracking GPS data on his sister’s phone. The data apparently showed Mason’s vehicle parked at Heard’s house from 6pm Saturday until 3am Sunday. The vehicle was discovered abandoned at an industrial park later that morning.

“Once we tracked this one location, we found his name was associated to that property, so we alerted police,” Brady explained. “They went and asked him and confirmed he was the last to see her because he had gone out on a date with her earlier that day.”

Brady believes Heard killed Mason because she wanted to end things to rehab a relationship with her baby’s father, whom the mom of four had known for several years.

“It was a situation where I’m almost certain he knew about her children, her family and her obligations to them,” he said. “He saw how good of a woman she was, and he wanted to be selfish. I know it was if ‘I can’t have you, no one can.’”

While the full details surrounding Mason’s death are still being investigated, Brady said one thing’s certain: his sister’s accused killer ended the life of a woman loved by many, including her youngest child who is just four-years-old.

“He tore a hole in a lot of people’s hearts being selfish, a coward,” he said. “She didn’t deserve this.”

Mason’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to cover memorial and travel expenses.

Court records show heard has several criminal convictions ranging from fleeing police to drug possession.

