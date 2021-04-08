Once a guest, Woman now runs Boston’s largest food pantry

Regional News

ROXBURY, Massachusettls (WBZ) — Roxbury is one of Boston’s oldest communities. Incorporated almost 400 years ago in 1630, singing stars Bobby Brown and Donna Summer were from here.

But they aren’t the only big personalities with Roxbury ties. The action starts early on Proctor Street, and lines are around the block by 8 a.m.

In the middle of all the action is Sharon Curry, the floor director of the Red Cross’ Boston Food Pantry.

“Good morning. How are you everyone? Good to see everybody!” Curry said.

She is meeting and greeting, moving and spacing. She oversees the food, the volunteers, the bagging and the quality.

“I am responsible for everything that is on the floor,” Curry told WBZ-TV.

This is the largest food pantry in Boston and the only one the Red Cross runs anywhere. They feed up to 1,000 families a week. But things here have changed.

They used to let guests inside. Now, they have moved all operations outdoors.

And Curry knows this food bank. The single mom of three boys was laid off from her teaching job 17 years ago. This pantry gave her help and hope.

“One day, I came to receive some food for my children, and I was overwhelmed with what they have done for me,” she said.

From guest to volunteer to floor manager, this is her home.

“Before COVID, we used to hug. Before COVID, I would see smiles. Before COVID, I used to see how people feel. But now what I get out of it is the eye contact. What I get out of it is the love from a distance. What I get out of it is them coming every day to make sure they have food on the table,” Curry said.

No more hugs, but lots of laughs and connections. A place giving out so much more than just food.

“They just want to tell their story and know that someone out there cares, and this is what we are all about,” she said “I love this place.”

To learn more and to volunteer or donate go to redcross.org/local/massachusetts.

They serve the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

