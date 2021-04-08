Texas man becomes first person to run from Disneyland to Disney World

Regional News

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A man from Texas just finished a run between both Disney parks on either side of the country.

Don Muchow, 59, is the first person to run from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida.

The Ironman athlete from Texas is finishing up with an even bigger goal, ending the journey by running toward the Atlantic Ocean off the Space Coast.

Muchow expects to reach his destination Wednesday afternoon.

