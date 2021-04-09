Families reuniting after being fully vaccinated for Covid-19

Regional News

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — The Centers for Disease Control announced that people who are fully vaccinated can see each other in person and now many families are reuniting for the first time since the pandemic began.

Kathryn Barrett lives in Vancouver and hasn’t seen her two grandmothers in more than a year because of the virus. Her grandmothers, Carole Lafleur and Jean Curran both live in Massachusetts. Now they are reunited after not seeing each other for months.

“When Kate came to the house it was just so great to put my arms around her and give her a hug again,” Carole said. Kathryn said it’s made her even more grateful to be able to finally see them after being apart so long.

“It’s definitely put into perspective how important it is and sometimes I think I took it for granted a little bit and I don’t anymore I really recognize the importance of getting to see my family,” Kathryn said. All three women have been fully vaccinated and with the green light from the CDC, Kathryn flew across the country to see them.

“The day that I got my first shot it was like joy, it was like a holiday, it was like all the holidays wrapped into one just giving us hope, you know hope that we can see our friends and family again and live some kind of a normal life so here’s to better times,” Jean said. Carole said it was tough but worth the wait.

“It’s certainly worth it to get the shots and if everybody gets the shot and regardless of age so that we can get over this pandemic and I’m grateful that we already have it and can be with our families again,” Carole said. They said they’re glad they waited to see each other until it was safe.

“I think it’s so, so important to prioritize their health and safety and really their feelings around it too, especially this grandma right here has just been so nervous and there’ve been times where we really wanted to see her but she let us know I really want to prioritize being safe and healthy,” Kathryn said. Jean said she was nervous but is so glad to be back with loved ones.

“I came out on my little porch and I didn’t have a mask and I’ve been wearing a mask no matter where I go so this is a very brave day for me,” Jean said.

