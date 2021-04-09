Restaurant employee charged with video voyeurism after recording customer using urinal, say police

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — A South Florida restaurant employee is behind bars accused of taking video of a customer who was using the bathroom.

Police say 29-year-old Johnatan Lopez worked at the J. Marks Restaurant on North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale when he took video with his cellphone of a man using a urinal in the restaurant bathroom.

The police report states the victim’s 8-year-old son, who was with his father in the restroom, spotted a hand peeking over a stall with a cell phone pointed at his dad.

Lopez denied any involvement in the incident, which took place in November of 2020, claiming he didn’t have his cellphone with him.

But when police arrived, he said he deleted the video, according to the report.

The report also states Lopez said he thought the man was “handsome” when he saw him eating with his family.

“My intention was to see his (private) part,” Lopez told police, according to the report.

Lopez turned himself into police this week and was charged with video voyeurism.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.