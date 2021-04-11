Governor Brian Kemp speaks on the economic impact of moving MLB All-Star Game

Regional News

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Governor Brian Kemp and fellow Republicans gathered Saturday morning to discuss the economic impact of Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star game from metro Atlanta to Denver.

The league’s decision to move this summer’s game was based on the controversial voting bill Governor Kemp recently signed into law, which critics say would make it harder for Georgians to vote.

The Republican National Committee hosted Saturday’s news conference along with the Georgia GOP. Governor Kemp was accompanied by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer and others at a Cobb County Restaurant.

“Major League Baseball committed a big-league error,” said Carr. “Their knee-jerk reaction to what clearly was a made-up narrative from Stacey Abrams and her supporters, from President Biden, from our two United States senators and so many others about Georgia’s election reform bill leads to one thing: real harm.”

Governor Kemp discussed the impact MLB’s decision will have on Georgia’s tourism industry, costing hotels thousands of hotel bookings cancellations.

“There has been much documented, we have been working daily on protecting lives and also livelihoods and it’s minority-owned businesses that have been hit harder than most because of an invisible virus of no fault of their own,” said Kemp. “These are the same minority businesses being impacted by another decision by no fault their own. It is being moved from a city in a metro area that is 51 percent African American to a city that is ten percent African American. So, who is getting screwed in this? It is the little guys and minority-owned business.”

