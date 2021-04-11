Rescue workers recover body during search for missing kayaker

Regional News

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) — Fire officials said Sunday they recovered a body during a search for a missing kayaker.

Middlebury Fire Chief Brett Kales said divers recovered the body near where a kayaker was last seen on Saturday.

DEEP officials say that they, along with several area fire departments, began canvassing Longmeadow Pond around 2:40 Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that a kayak had overturned.

It was initially believed that two people were aboard, but officials later determined that only person, a 27-year-old man, was the only one on board the kayak.

A paddle and set of belongings were located at the pond.

Search efforts continued throughout the day Saturday, but were called off around 8:50 p.m. due to darkness.

Authorities will begin combing the pond again on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

