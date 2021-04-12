Community unites around family who lost everything after violent E4 tornado

Regional News

NEWNAN, Georgia (WGCL) — The community unites around a family who lost everything after the violent E4 tornado swept through Newnan, leaving only pieces of their home and scattered memories.

“What we lost doesn’t even matter as long as we still here we can always rebuild,” said Orlandis Connally owner of the home and tornado survivor.

The unthinkable became this family’s reality when their home was completely uprooted by the E4 tornado.

High speed winds ripped through, sweeping the structure across their backyard.

“My kids called me screaming they had just gone to the basement and they said the house fell in the house fell in,” says Chole Connally.

Father of 2, Orlandis Connally in the midst of chaos discovered a hiding spot for his 2 children and their friend.

“Everybody was trapped under there and my son’s leg was stuck between the couch and the wooden piece right there,” Orlandis goes on to say, “The concrete wall right there is basically what saved our life in the basement.”

Connally and his kids with the help of the neighbors crawled through the rubble.

One community, stood united, helping to get the Connallie’s back on track.

“It’s mine blowing how much love is actually out here how much people are willing to do and sacrifice their time to help out,” said Orlandis.

The family is asking anyone who is watching if they can come and help them rebuild or give back through their gofundme.

