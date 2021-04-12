Fire breaks out at Shreveport laundromat

Regional News

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Several dryers caught fire late Sunday at a Shreveport laundromat.

The fire broke out just before midnight at the 24/7 Coin Laundry on East Kings Highway near Centenary College.

Several people were inside when the fire started. Luckily they were able to escape.

There was no damage to the building, but clothes were burned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

