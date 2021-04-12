Two men accused of trafficking meth out of U-Haul

Regional News

FORT MYERS, FL (WBBH) — When police searched a U-Haul on Colonial Boulevard this weekend, they didn’t find furniture.

Instead, they discovered several people sleeping inside the truck — and a large amount of methamphetamine, Fort Myers police reported.

Officers made contact with three men in the U-Haul including Paul Timmons, 33, and Jeffrey Lewis, 60. Timmons allegedly had an open plastic sandwich bag with meth. Both men were detained while officers searched the truck.

During the investigation, officers found 624.9 grams of meth in the U-Haul, according to police.

Both Timmons and Lewis were arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

They are facing charges for trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of drug equipment. If convicted, they could face a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

