Deuce Drone to launch lunch delivery service by drone

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Deuce Drone LLC, a developer of last mile package delivery services by drone, announced today that it will launch lunch delivery service by drone for the BB&T Financial Centre office complex sourced from the Legacy Village retail center.

BB&T Financial Centre is an office complex with multiple tenants and up to 300 hundred people on site daily. Legacy Village is a multi-tenant retail center hosting local and national brand restaurants and retailers.

At the launch of the service, tenants in BB&T Financial Centre may order and pay for lunch through the Deuce Drone website that will then be delivered by one of Deuce Drone’s fleet of drones.

According to Deuce Drone, all flights and operations will be conducted in accordance with the updated Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 rules scheduled to go into effect on 21 April 2021.

Deuce Drone will use a 26-pound maximum takeoff weight drone operating under the Class 3 weight provisions of the new Part 107 regulations for its delivery service.

The Drone will be able to carry between 5 and 10 pounds of food items on each flight.

