Healthcare provider poised to reach vaccine milestone

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut has administered more than 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

As the state’s vaccine rollout continues, more appointments are opening.

As a result, the Community Health Center in New Britain expects to hit a big milestone on Tuesday. The CHC said it will administer its 250,000th dose.

CHC operates four mass vaccination sites across the state, along with many other clinics. It also does not currently distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the state Department of Public Health recommended be paused.

With more people getting vaccinated, experts said people are slowly getting closer to herd immunity.

About four months into the national vaccine rollout, and officials now say it’s never been easier to find an appointment.

Connecticut has administered more than 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Taylor Phillips is a college student who got her Johnson & Johnson dose at a site in Vernon on Monday.

“It didn’t hurt at all, it was painless, [and] it took two minutes,” Phillips told Channel 3.

Tens of thousands of appointments are open this week.

It’s not just traditional vaccine sites with openings.

The FEMA trailer is visiting cities like New Britain and Hartford and heading to places like North Canaan and Winsted.

Thirty-five yellow vans are also administering doses of the vaccine in populated cities as well as rural areas.

There’s a push to make sure more younger people get vaccinated.

“The infection rate is highest among the younger folks, especially 20-30 years old, the so-called ‘invincibles,’” Lamont said. “So, you can see we’ve made a particular effort to make sure they know how important it is to get vaccinated.”

Fifty-two percent of all Connecticut adults age 16 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Eighty-three percent of those 65 and older received a dose of the vaccine.

The percentages are higher for older residents, who’ve been eligible to receive the vaccine for a much longer period.

In all, 977,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated so far.

Connecticut ranks among the top three states in the country in terms of its vaccination rate.

For those still trying to book an appointment, experts said the morning is the best time to try.

Each day, more appointments get added. You can book an appointment today for later in the week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.