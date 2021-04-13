Ludacris Foundation helps rising golf stars tee up

Regional News

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The future of golf got its chance to tee off Saturday morning.

The Ludacris Foundation hosted an event at the College Park golf course on Fairway Drive.

Children ages 9 to 15 were eligible to compete in driving, chipping, and putting events.

“There are different putts and there are different clubs and you use them for lots of different things. You can’t use one club for something that it’s not used for.” said a young golfer.

Professional and semi-pro golfers were on hand to help out with some of the golfing basics.

Nearly 45 children participated in the event.

Organizers say the goal is to expose as many children of color to the game as possible.

