Residents escape early morning mobile home fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — It was a close call for two Shreveport residents Tuesday morning who found themselves in a burning mobile home.

Firefighters were called to the 6200 block of Bert Kouns at 6:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire in the Forest Mobile Home Estates. Engine 12 arrived on scene at 6:20 a.m. to find a home engulfed in flames.

Both occupants of the home were able to escape the fire unharmed. One resident had to escape through a window while the other made their way through the front door.

KTBS 3 News also learned that a family pet was given oxygen and water on the scene. There is no word at this time on its condition.

It took the efforts of seven fire units and 18 firefighters to bring the situation under control at 6:37 a.m.

The home sustained heavy fire damage. One firefighter received minor injuries when he fell through the floor while battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire investigators.

