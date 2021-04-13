Wife of injured police officer publicly thanks everyone for the ‘outpouring of love’

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CARROLLTON, Georgia (WGCL) — The wife of one of three officers shot on Monday publicly thanked everyone for their support as her husband recovers from the shooting.

The Carrollton police department’s Facebook page posted a message from Sergeant Rob Holloway’s wife, Stephanie, thanking everyone “for outpouring of love and support for her, Rob, and their son, Grady.”

The statement went on to say, “She is grateful for all the calls, texts, posts, comments, and messages sent to her, their family, and our social media. She would love to personally respond to everyone, but that’s obviously not possible. Stephanie sends her thanks, love, and hugs to all of you. They can feel everyone’s prayers and are forever grateful.”

Sergeant Rob Holloway, Deputy Jay Reptto, and Officer Chase Gordy were each shot Monday morning after a police pursuit that went into several Georgia jurisdictions.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley, the incident started as a high-speed chase on I-20 in Bremen after officers attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle reportedly traveling over 100 miles per hour.

The police chase ended with all three officer’s shot and one of the suspects, Pier Shelton, 28, of Alabama, fatally shot by police.

All three officers are expected to survive.

The suspect’s brother, Aaron Shelton, 22, of Alabama, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.