Bill that seeks to meet basic standards for tenants passed Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — An Arkansas bill that seeks to meet basic standards for tenants passed the Senate and now heads to the house.

The sponsor of Senate Bill 594, Jonathan Dismang, said this bill has been considered in legislation for years.

“What it does is create residential quality standards, that is something we’ve never had in the books and it’s something we’ve let the contracts dictate,” Jonathan Dismang, sponsor of SB 594 said.

He said the bill requires that landlords ensure that there is running hot and cold water, electricity, that the sewer system works correctly and more.

“It also requires the landlords to disclose any defects and has the tenant respond in writing that they are either accepting the defects or not,” Dismang said.

Dismang said if these standards aren’t met, tenants can move out without a penalty. And as long as the tenants did not destroy the property, they can receive their deposit back as well.

“It allows the tenants to terminate the lease again that is something that has never been in the books before,” Dismang said.

The bill passed the Senate with 28 yes votes and 1 no.

Dismang said if your county or city has a stricter housing standard than this proposed legislation then the landlord must comply with those laws.

