College Students Give Feedback on COVID Vaccines (WTRT) — Will COVID vaccines be able to control the spread of the virus? As the US surpasses 30 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Jansen (Johnson & Johnson).

Savannah State University recently announced its partnership with Compounding Solutions-Savannah Pharmacy and Wellness to provide free COVID vaccinations to students, faculty, and staff.

According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 90% effective after the two doses in real-world conditions.

Despite the research, a multitude of people, especially, young adults and college-age students are concerned about the vaccine’s effectiveness and how their body will react to the injection.

Junior, Jaala Johnson, said she feels as if Covid vaccines are a good thing to come into play but the lack of research is aggravating because even though it seems there is a solution to the problem we need more information on how it will affect our bodies and the severity of the side effects.

Junior, Tho’Mesia Moore said, “I have not gotten the vaccine and I do not plan on getting it”. Moore says she thinks it’s great that the government has come out with a vaccine to prevent people from being sick.

She added, “…historically vaccines have not always been in favor of the Black community and with me being an African American woman, I am not going to take the vaccine”. Moore says she’s never been a fan of taking any type of vaccines whether it be for the flu or other diseases.

Last week on Thursday, Georgia extended the eligibility for COVID vaccines to include all Georgians ages 16 and older.

Walgreen’s Pharmacy Manager and COVID-19 Vaccinator Marian Bell said, “Before the eligibility extension, many SCAD students and young people with health conditions like asthma, diabetes, etc. have come in to take the vaccine,” Bell said she recommends the COVID vaccine for young adults and college-age students especially with the new variant out.

Even as a health care worker, Bell had her suspicions about the vaccine. “I waited to get it to ensure I had done the research and made sure it was safe now I recommend it to all my patients,” said Bell.

A fair amount of students on campus are now beginning to take advantage of the free vaccinations being given on and off-campus to protect themselves and get somewhat back to normal.

Johnson said, “I think the majority of SSU students will get the vaccine because a lot of us want to get back outside, live our normal lives, and be protected from this virus”.

“I believe everyone should do what is in the best interest of them and their wellbeing, and I think no one should feel forced to get it or feel bad if they don’t get it,” said Moore.

