Early morning fire being investigated as a crime

RAYTOWN, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO) — Four kittens had to be rescued early Wednesday morning from a Raytown house fire that is being investigated as a crime, according to fire crews on the scene.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to a working house fire on Spring Valley Road near East 80th Terrace.

Crews quickly knocked out the flames and rescued four kittens that were inside.

No one was hurt, according to a battalion chief on the scene.

Fire officials said the fire was the result of a domestic issue, and that it is being criminally investigated.

No other details have been released, and no other structures caught fire.

The inside of the home sustained significant damage.

Some moderate damage could be seen outside.

