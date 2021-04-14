Two to be honored during Gift of Life Awards

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — April is Donate Life month and as part of the effort to encourage all Americans to register as organ donors and to honor those who saved lives through their gift of organ donation, Donate Life Northwest is holding its annual Gift of Life Awards on April 15.

Among those honored will be the families of Austin Prather and Cal Epstein, both of Oregon.

Prather’s sister, Chantal Wright, said it was a tough decision for her family to make to donate his organs, but it was the right one and one she says he would’ve wanted.

“In that moment it will be hard to see through the forest, it’s a fog and all you can see is your own grief,” she said. But her family has found hope in making sure her brother’s legacy lives on through his gift of life.

“In the moment we really didn’t realize how much of a gift it was and how much of a right decision that was because of who he was he was a pay it forward kind of person, he was a giver,” she said.

Jon and Jennifer Epstein share a similar story. Their son, Cal, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 18.

“He was the kind of person who had a presence when he walked into the room and just brought light wherever he was,” Jennifer said. To honor his giving nature, his organs were donated to multiple people in the Pacific Northwest.

“Through what’s been the darkest time of our lives, it’s some measure of hope that it gives you know for others to have this chance at life through Cal’s gift,” Jon said. Both families said it’s been tough but hope this helps encourage others to learn more about organ donation.

“What we’d really like is our son back and that’s not going to happen,” Jon said. “But the idea that having this conversation with you and with the organ donations folks might create some awareness and shine a spotlight on this topic and encourage other people to have those conversations and to donate, I think we’re grateful for the opportunity to help.”

Wright said she knows this is what her brother would have wanted and to be able to give others a second chance is a way to turn her family’s pain into purpose.

“If you can see past your grief and look forward at the joy that someone else may have in their life that they wouldn’t have had otherwise, that gets you through,” Wright said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.