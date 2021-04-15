Coast Guard continues search for missing crew after Gulf capsizing

Regional News

Louisiana (WALA) — The Coast Guard continuing to search for missing crew members after a vessel capsized off the coast of Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says a good Samaritan reported seeing a capsized ship on Tuesday. The USCG says the Seacor Power overturned about seven nautical miles south of Port Fourchon, La.

Officials say they were able to rescue six people, and one body has been recovered. They say as many as 12 others are still missing.

We don’t know exactly why the lift vessel overturned, but Commander Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Capt. Will Watson said the weather was rough – worse than had been anticipated.

“We had 80 to 90 mile per hour winds, now, consider that challenging — 80 to 90 mile per hour winds and seven to nine foot seas, and extremely limited visibility,” Wilson said. “That’s challenging under any circumstance.”

Coast Guard crews from across the Gulf Coast are assisting with search and rescue efforts, including from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile.

