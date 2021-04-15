Dramatic footage shows suspect shooting at deputies

Regional News

CARROLL COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Police have released dashcam footage from a police pursuit that crossed several jurisdictions and left three officers injured by gunfire.

The Monday incident started as a high-speed chase on I-20 in Bremen and continued south into Carrollton before heading north on Highway 61, where it ended near Villa Rica.

Georgia State Patrol was attempting to pull over 22-year-old Aaron Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Shelton, after clocking their gray 2015 Nissan Sentra speeding at 111 miles per hour.

According to police, the driver fled and during the chase, one of the men leaned out of the car’s window and fired shots with an AK-47 multiple times injuring three officers.

The high-speed chase continued with the suspects shooting at the officers until the they crashed near Ithica Elementary School in Villa Rica.

Carroll County police deputy Jay Repetto was shot in the arm. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center but has since been released and is recovering at home.

Sergeant Rob Holloway, who has been with the department since 2008, lost control of his patrol car and hit a utility pole moments after being shot. He was flown to an Atlanta area hospital where he underwent surgery. An update sent out early Wednesday morning by Carrollton Police said Holloway is in ICU but continues to improve.

Officer Chase Gordy, who had just joined the unit in September 2020, was shot twice during a gun battle with the suspects. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Gordy’s expenses while he recovers. Gordy was released from the hospital early Tuesday evening.

Pier Shelton was killed by police officers on the scene.

A judge denied bond for Aaron Shelton in his first court appearance on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be back in court on May 7.

