Flint Registry mailing free reusable masks to residents

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Flint Registry will be mailing out two free, reusable face masks to every household in the city of Flint.

Starting on Friday, April 16, approximately 60,000 masks will be mailed to Flint homes.

“I wish we could mail vaccines, but I’m thrilled that we can help keep Flint families safe during this recent COVID surge while also promoting the Flint Registry,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, associate professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and director of MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative. “The pandemic is not over, and we understand how difficult this year has been for our community navigating through a global pandemic while still recovering from the water crisis.”

To learn more or enroll, visit the Flint Registry’s website, email flintregistry@hc.msu.edu, or call 833-GO-FLINT. After residents are enrolled, they will be mailed a $50 thank you check.

Thousands of individuals have enrolled in the Flint Registry. More than 20,000 referrals have been made from the Flint Registry to public health-promoting services like health care access, nutrition support, and lead elimination sources.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.