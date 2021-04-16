Uber donates 30,000 free rides to vaccine sites for CT residents

Regional News

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — In an effort to get as many people access to a COVID-19 vaccine, the United Way of Connecticut, Community Health Center, Inc. and Uber are coming together to provide free rides to vaccine sites.

Uber is donating 30,000 free rides for those who have limited access to transportation so that they can get to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Connecticut residents can utilize this service to travel to and from appointments across the state.

“These Uber rides act as another tool in our Connecticut toolbox to maximize vaccine access to tens of thousands of Connecticut residents,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “This resource and partnership will allow so many of our neighbors to get their shot without worrying how they will get to and from the vaccination site. I want to thank Uber and our Connecticut partners for forging this commitment.”

Residents in need of transportation will be connected to the free rides through the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, at 877-918-2224.

The assist line is available to residents seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From there, the assist line will provide callers who are Uber users with a promotional code to enter into their Uber app.

The promotional code is good for up to four trips (two round trips) to and from vaccine sites.

Staff members can also help callers who don’t have the Uber app.

“United Way of Connecticut is committed to ensuring that everyone in our state can access the COVID vaccine,” said Lisa Tepper Bates, President and CEO of United Way of Connecticut. “Through the Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, we are scheduling thousands of residents every day for vaccine appointments – including the most vulnerable members of our communities and those who face language and technology barriers. This generous grant from Uber to United Way of Connecticut will allow our Vaccine Scheduling Specialists to connect callers without access to transportation with the rides they need to travel to and from their appointment. We are grateful to Uber for this important support.”

“We commend Uber for supporting the transportation needs of medically underserved people in Connecticut seeking COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Mark Masselli, Founder/CEO of Community Health Center, Inc. “The program Uber Health is making possible through a generous grant to Community Health Center, Inc. means that thousands of individuals without reliable transportation will be able to book rides to their local vaccination clinic through United Way/211. This is the kind of partnership that makes a real difference as we all work toward ending this devastating pandemic.”

“We are proud to partner with Governor Lamont, United Way of Connecticut, and Community Health Center, Inc. in supporting vulnerable populations across the State,” said Hayley Prim, policy manager for Uber. “This partnership is a milestone in our larger commitment to provide ten million free or discounted rides to those in need across the world to ensure transportation is not a barrier for our most vulnerable populations to access the COVID-19 vaccine.”

