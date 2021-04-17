2 dead, 2 in critical condition after Hazmat issue at mobile home

Regional News

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two adults are dead, and two are in critical condition after crews were called to check for hazardous material at home in Nashville on Friday morning.

Upon arrival, fire crews located multiple patients “unresponsive” at mobile home park in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike around 7:15 a.m.

Crews found a generator in the living area of the home, Nashville Fire Public Information Officer Kendra Loney said. Looney said there were “high levels of carbon monoxide” in the mobile home.

“We are down the road from where it happened but there were a lot of police cars, fire department, ambulance,” one neighbor, who wished not to be identified, told News 4. “I didn’t know if it was an elderly person or a disabled person who had a problem.”

Two adults were dead upon arrival, and two adults were rushed to Vanderbilt, where Loney said they are in critical condition.

“While carbon monoxide was found, it is not clear if that is the cause of death,” Loney said.

The Medical examiner is investigating the deaths along with the Metro Police Nashville Department Homicide detectives.

