Young bears let themselves in the front door of nursing home

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A group of young black bears made a special stop at an Asheville nursing home, even letting themselves in through the front door!

News 13 viewer Cindy Brown shared video of bears wandering into the vestibule of Accordius Health at Asheville.

At least one of the bears seems to have figured out how to operate the pull-handle door, opening the door twice between playful tussles.

Brown said the visit from the furry friends brought “smiles to everyone.”

