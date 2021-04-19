Arrest made in shooting death of 3-year-old boy

Regional News

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Hartford.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Jaziah Smith.

They charged Smith with murdering Randel Jones.

The shooting happened on April 10 around 2:25 p.m. on Nelson Street.

Randel and his siblings were passengers in a vehicle when it happened.

The shooting came from a passing vehicle.

Police initially responded to an alert from their Shot Spotter system.

While canvassing the area, they learned that Randel was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound. At the time, the boy was listed in critical condition.

He later succumbed to the injuries.

On April 17, police said they identified Smith as the shooter. An arrest warrant was applied for and granted.

Monday morning, police took Smith into custody without incident.

His bond was set at $2.5 million during a court arraignment on Monday.

A the arrest took place, loved ones of Jones Jr. were attending his funeral.

“I broke down. I was strong for the family, but when I saw him, I broke down real hard,” said Nidia Garba, Jones Jr.’s aunt.

Police said they continue to investigate the case.

The case was related to the murder of 16-year-old Jamari Preston of New Britain, which happened less than a mile away on Magnolia Street.

However, there’s no word if Smith was involved in that one.

