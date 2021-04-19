Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor who was arguing with his girlfriend charged

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A St. Louis man was charged Friday after police said he fatally shot a man who was arguing with his pregnant girlfriend in South City. Police say he was taken into custody Sunday morning.

A St. Louis man was charged Friday after police said he fatally shot a man who was arguing with his pregnant girlfriend in South City. Police say he was taken into custody Sunday morning.

“There were several people out there with Craig saying, ‘Hey, you can go back in the house,” Atkins said.

After the neighbor, later identified as 63-year-old Dan Rathmann, tells Williams to leave, the video shows him take a position behind a nearby car. According to charging documents, Rathmann told police that he “cocked” his handgun while pressing Williams to leave.

“When Craig walked into that street, you saw that man lock eyes with Craig, he wanted to follow him. When Craig walked into that street, he walked in front of the car, then came back. He wanted to find a better shot to find Craig, that’s what his idea was,” said Calmese.

Police said Williams then opened the front door of his car, which was parked in the middle of the street, and got a gun. Rathmann then positioned himself in front of the car, rested his arm on the hood of a nearby car and aimed his handgun at Williams as he got into the car. As he stood up, Rathmann shot him twice. Rathmann is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

In March, News 4 went to the home of person believed to be the shooter, but nobody answered the door. Calmese and Atkins dispute news reports that Williams was choking Melissa and that the neighbor had no choice but to fire shots. Both Calmese and Atkins said Williams was a gun owner but was not a threat when he was shot and killed.

“Even in the video, you can see my friend Craig walking away and you can see the man still following him walking around the car and got in the position like he wanted to…” said Atkins.

Melissa is pregnant with Williams’ child. Their baby boy is expected to be born in the next couple of weeks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.