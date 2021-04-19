Man gets jail time for rape after using threats to have sex with teens

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS (eastidahonews.com) — A man will spend six months in jail followed by a decade on probation after using threats to coerce teens into having sex with him.

Charles Jordan Christiansen, 28, received his 180-day jail sentence Thursday. Christiansen pleaded guilty in January to felony rape where the victim is 16 or 17 and the perpetrator is three or more years older.

When handing down the sentence, District Judge Joel E. Tingey suspended a three to 10 year prison sentence that could be served if Christiansen is not successful on the 10 years of probation ordered.

“In all reality, Jordan and his actions have made a big negative impact on my life,” the victim said in a statement. “And since I was so young, I will never be able to fully heal from being raped.”

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend Christiansen be placed on probation. Additionally, the charge was amended from sexual battery to rape.

Prosecutors charged Christiansen in 2019 after the then 17-year-old victim told investigators Christiansen contacted her and her 15-year-old friend via Snapchat in 2018. According to court documents, he allegedly told the girls if they didn’t go out to his truck and have sex with him he would tell their friends that they had had sex with him and that they had given him a sexually transmitted disease.

The victim said they had sex with Christiansen in the back of his truck “so their reputations would not be ruined,” according to court documents. She also said before that night, Christiansen said he would pay her $50 a week if she would perform a sex act on him three times a week.

When investigators questioned Christiansen, he admitted to having sex with the two victims. Christiansen said it was the girls’ idea to have sex, and he went along with it because “he has no self-control,” according to court documents.

Christiansen was not charged for the incident with the 15-year-old since investigators were unable to identify her.

“I strongly encourage all other victims to come forward and speak and I’m willing to help and support them with whatever they are wanting/needing,” the victim told EastIdahoNews.com.

In addition to the jail time and probation, Tingey also ordered Christiansen to pay $6,469.08 in fees, fines and restitution. Christiansen will also have to register as a sex offender.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.