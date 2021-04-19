Skip to Content
Regional News
By
New
Published 8:17 am

Milwaukee grandmother turns crochet creativity into small business

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee grandmother is a master at creating whimsical creatures with a pair of crochet needles and her impressive mind, just don’t interrupt her when she’s counting.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Winnie Dortch showed how decades of handcrafted crocheting has taken Marsha Kopan from hobbyist to entrepreneur.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content