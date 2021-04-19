Motorcyclist killed in crash during reported street racing event

Regional News

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A person died early Monday morning after a crash in north Portland, and their death appeared to happen during a street racing event, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded around 12:21 a.m. to a crash in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive.

At the scene, police learned that a motorcycle had crashed into another vehicle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. Their identity has not been released.

Police did not report any other injuries.

PPB said the deadly crash took place during a reported illegal street racing event in the area with about 350 people present.

The bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to investigate, and as of 3 a.m. Marine Drive was expected to be closed at the crash scene for a couple of hours.

