Official seeks 2 resignations after unfounded accusations against black man

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MT. MORRIS, Michigan (WNEM) — Several Mt. Morris residents and the township supervisor are calling for the resignation of their treasurer after she accused a black employee of assaulting her with a cane.

But video surveillance footage showed no such attack. The township supervisor says she isn’t taking the accusation lightly.

“Disappointed. I’m hurt. I’m apprehensive, but I’m going to keep on doing my job,” said Mt. Morris Township Chief Financial Officer Gregory Eason.

Eason is determined not to let an unfounded accusation get in the way of his work.

In April, Township Treasurer Gayle Armstrong told board members that Eason swung his cane at her and “came very close to hitting her.”

However, video footage shows otherwise. Township Supervisor Jolena Sims is calling on Armstrong to resign, along with Clerk Brenda Ashley for supporting Armstrong’s version of what happened.

“He did not swing his cane at her,” Sims said. “He did not hit at her. He did not do anything.”

Sims won the election in November and said there was tension in the office after she hired Eason. She said she believes the story is the result of racism. Armstrong and Ashley are white, Eason is black.

“In the finding, we found out that Gail Armstrong was the aggressor,” Sims said.

TV5 did review the video footage and reached out to the Mt. Morris Township Police Department. They confirm Eason did not ever raise his cane or become violent.

“They lied on Mr. Eason and that’s a serious thing because, you know, and I know history that Gregory Eason been a black man and two white women accusing him would have been lynched, hung, or something. Which, so what else can you possibly lie about? What else can you? Can we not trust you to do,” Sims said.

Sims said there is a petition going on to recall the township officials. As for Eason, he says he plans to file a lawsuit against his accusers and is hoping the community will take a good long look at their elected officials.

“I do think though, we have a problem in this country when we are not willing to have an open discussion about a social disease that exists in our country and which is racism,” Eason said.

TV5 visited the township office for a comment from the treasurer and clerk. They declined to comment saying they wanted to speak to their attorney first.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.