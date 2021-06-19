Trailer with family heirlooms stolen out of driveway

Regional News

Davison Township, Michigan (WNEM) — A family is trying to get their heirlooms back after they were stolen right out of their driveway. Now they’re asking people across the state to help them track down a trailer full of irreplaceable items.

Whoever took the trailer left one of the wheel chocks under a wheel, which left a trail of red going down the Davison Township couple’s driveway. Unfortunately, the trail only lasted a few feet.

The wheel chocks are all that’s left of the trailer that was filled with family heirlooms.

“Stuff that I know I can never replace,” said Larry Newton. “Picture of my son who has passed, many, many family photos in there. Part of a grandfather clock.”

Newton says the Davison Township Police Department doesn’t have any solid leads. His hope is running thin.

“Nothing can be replaced,” Newton said. “Too many memories that are gone.”

He arrived in Davison Township just days ago after moving from Florida.

“I’ve worked hard to get what I got,” Newton said. “Nobody handed it to me and I didn’t steal it.”

Newton encourages everyone to keep an eye out for his trailer. He says it unique.

“A 6 by 12 single axle trailer made in Georgia,” Newtown said. “The name of it is Anvil, which is on the top left rear door.”

