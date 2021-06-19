Virginia couple loses truck, trailer in Missouri while on cross-country trip

Regional News

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KCTV) — Tim and Beverly Nyden stopped in Kansas City on Tuesday to get some much needed rest after leaving Lynchburg, Virginia the night before.

The retired coupled packed up decades of memories in their truck and trailer to start a new beginning in Bend, Oregon with their son and his family.

“We were hoping for an idyllic trip,” said Tim. “Show-Me-State? Show me the way out!”

After they went to bed Tuesday night, someone stole their entire life they’d packed up in one trailer after selling their home on the East Coast Monday.

“Now we really are homeless, I guess,” Tim said.

Tim couldn’t believe what he saw walking out of the Blue Springs La Quinta Inn they were staying in.

“I looked down and closed my eyes, for five seconds maybe. Hoping that when I opened them it was fatigue hallucination of something,” said Tim. “But, it was still gone.”

While they would like their memories back, they are more focused on making it out West to start this new season of life with their family.

“We’re going to get there. Just might be in a compact rental car, but we’ll get there,” said Tim. “With no stuff, so we don’t have to pay for storage when we get there,” said Beverly.

Their rental car isn’t available until Monday because of shortages across the country.

The Nyden’s say they have faith. Whatever the outcome, they’ll make it through.

“It would just be nice to get the whole rig back,” said Beverly. “Just to continue on with the dream but. You know, but if it doesn’t, we’ll be alright. We’ll be okay.”

The couple did contact police. They’re trying to help them find the missing truck and trailer.

