“I’m hoping and praying she’s not in pain or misery” Search for 5-year-old Summer Wells continues

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — The search for 5-year-old Summer Wells continued into its sixth day Sunday, as multiple law enforcement agencies work to find the missing Hawkins County child.

As of Sunday afternoon, The TBI says they have received 137 tips from the public as to where Summer might be. They say they are following up on every possible lead.

Wells was last seen seen outside her home in Rogersville, Tennessee on Tuesday evening. The TBI says the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance still remain unclear.

A statewide Amber Alert was then issued for Wells on Wednesday.

The agency tweeted photos Sunday showing the current scale of the search operation.

Agencies from Tennessee and surrounding states, including National Parks Rangers and Tennessee State Troopers, are now assisting in the search for Wells.

Summer’s father, Donald Wells, says it isn’t like his daughter to wander off.

He says Summer was last seen planting flowers with her mother and grandmother. Her mother saw Summer go into their house, and they haven’t seen her since.

“When her mother come in, she says, ‘Where’s Summer?’ She went down in the basement. She didn’t answer, so she went down there, and she was gone,” Wells said. “So she went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven’t seen her since.”

“It’s horrible — absolutely horrible,” he said. “I’m hoping that she comes home, I’m hoping and praying she’s not in pain or misery or being hurt.”

The search for Summer has been able to continue into the overnight hours, with spotlights now available to law enforcement agencies.

Monday will mark the seventh day of search efforts.

Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts is being urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.