Victim testifies former massage therapist assaulted her after his initial arrest

By Jeremy Finley

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A massage therapist at the center of a News4 Investigates series was attracting women to his home as late as April 29, according to testimony in court on Wednesday.

Tarek Mentouri appeared in court to request a hearing to reduce his bond.

His bond was set at $500,000 after his indictment by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

Mentouri’s mother testified she needs him to help with an Airbnb because she is battling cancer.

Prosecutors said that Mentouri lured a woman to his home through a Craigslist ad on April 30 to help care for his mother and assist with his home rental.

While there, he’s accused of sexually assaulting the woman.

The alleged assault came after his arrest on April 13 for impersonation of a licensed professional after he continued to give massages after the state had suspended his license.

Mentouri was arrested by Metro Police on May 13 after his indictment on rape and sexual battery charges.

