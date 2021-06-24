Apartment complex plagued with crime will now house public safety workers

CNN - Regional

By Terrance Kelly

EAST POINT, Georgia (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta apartment complex riddled with crime will now house public safety workers.

According to an official with the city of East Point, a partnership between the city and Brookfield Apartments will allow eligible East Point police and firefighters a place to live at the apartment complex at no cost.

Eight one-bedroom units at the Washington Road complex will be reserved for public safety workers. Police and firefighters will be allowed to stay in the units for up to three years; they’ll receive subsidized utilities as well.

“We are grateful to have a joint partnership between the city of East Point and Brookfield Apartments to actively create a safer community,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “Public safety will continue to be our top priority in East Point and this project is indicative of our commitment.”

The apartment complex was once recognized as one of the worst apartment complexes in the city. A city spokesperson noted crime and other illegal activities were so prevalent that a court order was put in place which required 24/7 police presence in the area. Since the court order, however, apartment officials and the city partnered to do a full rehab on one of the buildings to accommodate a home for public safety personnel.

The effort was spearheaded by East Point City Councilwoman Sharon Shropshire and City Manager Frederick Gardiner, a city spokesperson said.

“Our Public Safety officials work very hard to protect and serve our residents and this is one way that we can show them our appreciation for their service and dedication to our city,” said Sharon Shropshire, East Point City Council Ward A At-Large.

“It is never too late to renew and uplift a community,” said Frederick Gardiner, East Point City Manager. “Infusing community policing with private entities is a great way to jump-start many more neighborhood initiatives.”

The complex and city officials will host an invite-only grand opening to showcase a new era for the complex.

“The City of East Point is excited about this new era in community and law enforcement partnerships,” said Antavius Weems, East Point Solicitor. “What was once a blighted community has now returned to its rightful glory, thanks to this partnership. The Solicitor’s Office is serious about protecting the people of East Point. This is the first step of many.”

