Man charged after cyber tip regarding online exploitation, authorities say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Hendersonville man has been taken into custody and charged after authorities receive a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Sebastian Omar Huerta-Molinero, 21, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities say the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to the alleged online dissemination of material related to child sexual abuse.

Detectives began an investigation and were able to develop information that led to the issuance and service of a search warrant at the home of the suspect in Henderson County on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Huerta-Molinero was arrested and charged and is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be possible.

