MPD: Man brutally assaults a woman for four days

By Byron Day

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police need your help finding the guy-they say-held a woman against her will for four days, beating and strangling her.

Earlier this month, investigators say 27 year old Javaris Johnson, kidnapped the victim, then over the next four days, beat her with anything he could find in the house where she was being held. Johnson is also accused of strangling her. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but is recovering. Johnson has disappeared.

Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He may, or may not being wearing the “dreds” you see in his mug shot. Johnson is charged with First Degree Domestic Violence, Kidnapping, and Strangulation. He also has a history of drug crimes, and is wanted for violating probation on other charges.

If you have seen Javaris Johnson, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251- 208-7211. you don’t have to leave your name when you call.

