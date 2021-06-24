Teen gets trapped in bank vault turned dressing room at clothing store

CNN - Regional

PORT JEFFERSON, New York (WCBS) — A teenage girl got trapped in an unlikely place on Long Island.

Video shows firefighters pulling out 14-year-old Giavanna Diesso from a dressing room that was once a bank vault.

She was with family and friends at a clothing store in Port Jefferson on Tuesday when her little brother shut the door on her and it locked.

Giavanna says she kept herself busy talking to friends while being trapped for nearly two hours.

“I was a little nervous that something was gonna go wrong, but then like, I also couldn’t really tell what was going on on the outside,” she said. “I was kind of just waiting for the drill to pop through the wall.”

“She didn’t show an ounce of fear at all, which I’m amazed by,” mom Danielle Diesso said.

Firefighters used air chisels and hammer drills to cut the foot-thick wall.

They say they’re going to use video of the incident for training.

