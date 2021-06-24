Triplets celebrate being pregnant at the same time

CNN - Regional

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LAGUNA HILLS, California (KCAL) — The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone.

Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl.

“I’m actually the oldest by four minutes and I’m having a girl and her name is Leighton Grace,” Gina said.

“I’m in the middle by four minutes and I’m having a boy and his name is Hendrix Paul,” Nina said.

“I’m the youngest by four minutes and then eight minutes and having a boy,” Victoria said. “His name is Zaden Seth.”

Together, they are part of the COVID pandemic baby boom. Victoria’s baby is set to come first, with a due date in 2.5 weeks.

“Once we found out that Nina was pregnant, we encouraged Gina,” Victoria said.

The sisters, now 35, are expected to give birth in July, August and November. The built-in best friends are now making memories in matching outfits and sharing maternity clothes.

They will all deliver their children at The Women’s Hospital at Memorial Care Saddleback Medical in Laguna Hills with OBGYN Dr. Daniel Sternfeld.

“The interesting thing is they had prenatal appointments all in the same day, so it clicked with me that this is a wonderful story of these three sisters who are all pregnant and having babies at the same time,” he said.

