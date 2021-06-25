Drugs disguised as candy has parents concerned

CNN - Regional

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Chips Ahoy, Skittles, Trolli gummy worms, and Jolly Rancher candies can be commonly seen in children’s back packs, but is it the real deal?

Dominic C. Davis was arrested at a West Mobile apartment complex and charged with possessing fire arms, marijuana, and edibles containing THC and CBD disguised as children’s snacks.

“To look at it, children would think it was candy,” said Bill McCall, a grandparent. “I think it’s wrong, and I think it should be stopped.”

In fact, the only difference between real Trolli worms versus the drugs is the small THC logo in the bottom corner. Other than that, they are nearly identical, and this has parents concerned.

“Yes it is, especially young kids that don’t know the difference between the good food and the bad cookies,” said Ramil Ramos, a parent. “When they ingest that, it’s really dangerous for the kids.”

Major William Jackson said this is not their first time seeing drugs disguised as candy, and parents need to stay alert.

“Parents should know what they purchase for their children, and that’s what they should pack,” said Jackson. “If they see them with anything else, they should give it good attention because they look very similar.”

Parents are encouraged to inspect children’s snacks, especially if they didn’t see the child purchase it. According to the Mobile Police Department, there have been no reports of children accidentally getting these drugs.

