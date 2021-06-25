Flint mayor urging residents to get water pipes checked

CNN - Regional

By James Paxson

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley is making an urgent plea for all residents to get their lead service lines replaced as soon as possible.

The city of Flint’s Service Line Replacement program is going to replace lead pipes going into resident’s homes for free. The work the program is doing is almost complete.

Neeley extended the deadline last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can sign up for the program anytime before July 23.

“We have been enduring the water crisis for seven long years. Completion of the lead service line replacement program is the single most important project designed to reduce the risk of lead exposure in our community,” Neeley said. “We need all residents’ cooperation to protect our community now and for future generations.”

Residents can signup to get their water pipes checked at 810-410-1133 or send an email to GetTheLeadOut@cityofflint.com.

Crews estimate there are 200 to 300 service lines to replace. More than 2,500 households have not allowed work crews to check their service lines or have not cooperated with scheduling line excavations at their home.

As of June 18, there have been 27,092 service lines checked by the city of Flint and 10,041 have been replaced. 17,051 homes did not need to be replaced because they had safe copper lines.

To learn more information on the work being done to repair Flint’s water infrastructure, residents can see the report on Flint water at CityofFlint.com/progressreport.

