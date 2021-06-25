Gov. Brian Kemp responds to voting law lawsuit

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has snapped back on Twitter against the new federal lawsuit field Friday against the state’s voting law.

Kemp sent a series of tweets accusing the Biden Administration of “weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy.”

Kemp tweeted that the lawsuit is “born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start.”

Kemp went on to say that he fought the Obama Justice Department twice over election security and won.

“I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia,” he tweeted.

