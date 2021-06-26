At least 4 Canadian citizens ‘may be affected’ by Florida condo collapse: Global Affairs

CNN - Regional

By Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca Producer and Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Writer

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Global Affairs Canada says it has received preliminary reports indicating that at least four Canadians “may be affected” by a condominium building collapse in Florida.

The agency said in an emailed statement to CTV News that Canadian consular officials in Miami are in contact with the affected families and working with local authorities to gather additional information.

Global Affairs Canada said no further details are available at this time. About 160 people were still unaccounted for as of Friday after a building in Surfside, Fla. partially collapsed on Thursday. Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble with their bare hands and heavy machinery in hopes of finding survivors.

Four people are confirmed dead after a wing of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South, located near Miami Beach, went down.

Authorities have not yet said what may have caused the building collapse.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said on Twitter that Canadian consular officials are ready to provide assistance to any Canadian citizens impacted by the collapse.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida,” Garneau tweeted in part on Friday evening.

“We are grateful for the emergency workers providing urgent support on the ground.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented on the collapse via Twitter, saying he is “shocked and saddened” by the news.

“Those who have lost a loved one, to those who have been injured, and to those who are waiting for news about someone who is still missing: know that you are in our thoughts, and Canadians are here for you,” Trudeau tweeted.

Canadian citizens in Florida requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Consulate General of Canada in Miami, at 1-844-880-6519 or ccs.scc@international.gc.ca.

They can also contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling 1-888-949-9993 (toll-free from the U.S.), +1 613 996 8885 (call collect where available), by text message at +! 613-686-3658 or by sending an email to sos@international.gc.ca

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca