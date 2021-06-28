Officer’s cruiser parked at police department to serve as memorial

CNN - Regional

By KHBS/KHOG Staff

PEA RIDGE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Fallen Officer Kevin Apple’s cruiser has been parked at the Pea Ridge Police Department to serve as a memorial.

Apple was run over and killed while he and another officer tried to talk with a driver in a gas station Saturday, according to police.

Rogers police had been looking at the vehicle in possible connection to a property crime. Two people have since been arrested.

Apple had been with Pea Ridge for three years after serving in Lowell and Farmington. Apple had worked in law enforcement for 23 years. He is survived by his parents.

“Our department is grieving very much right now, please, keep our department in your prayers,” Pea Ridge police Lt. Michael Lisenbee said.

On Saturday night, the community gathered at Pea Ridge City Park to honor Apple with a candlelight vigil.

Apple’s body was escorted Sunday from the Benton County Coroner’s office to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock in a special procession.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement Saturday night saying U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until Apple is buried.

Authorities said they arrested two suspects who are identified as Shawna Cash, of Pine Bluff, and Elijah Andazola, of Bella Vista.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said the suspects were arrested for felony fleeing and likely will face more charges after the investigation. Smith said a bond hearing is expected to happen this week.

“He certainly has honored his community by sacrificing his own life in their service,” Smith said of Apple.

