Nurse says she was suspended over TikTok videos

CNN - Regional

By Ford Hatchett

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Kelly Morris worked as a nurse at The Citadel Winston-Salem nursing facility on 1st street. She also has an active TikTok account where she goes by the username “BubbleGumKelz” and often includes content about her job that some say is out of line.

Several viewers contacted WXII12 this weekend expressing concern over videos that appeared to show Morris joking about mistreating her patients.

Morris said the videos are jokes, but she’s been suspended by her employer and she has created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money that she has lost from her suspension.

After speaking with an attorney, Morris opted not to sit down with WXII 12 for an interview, but in a statement to WXII 12 News Morris said: “The only thing hurt in my TikTok videos were people’s feelings. All my videos are comedy skits. I can understand how someone can be upset but not to the degree they are taking it. No one was ever harmed and I treat all my patients with great care and they all love me.”

Her employer also declined an interview with WXII 12 News but The Citadel at Winston-Salem’s parent company, Accordius Health provided WXII 12 News with the following statement:

“The Citadel at Winston Salem was made aware of TikTok videos by an employee last week. Our team investigated content and acted immediately. Misuse and unprofessional use of social media platforms by employees violates our core values and is not tolerated. Any form of resident abuse is never tolerated. Be assured we have handled the situation and reported her actions to all appropriate state and federal agencies.

“We love our residents; provide for and protect them every day. We are grateful for the global healthcare team that protects the elderly with pride in our profession.”

Morris said she thinks this is an example of so-called “cancel culture” and said she feels as though it is a targeted campaign against her from people who do not understand humor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.