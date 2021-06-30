Food delivery bicyclist slashed during random attack in Boston’s Back Bay, police say

CNN - Regional

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man is facing charges in connection with a random attack on a food delivery bicyclist in Boston’s Back Bay.

Police responded Monday night to a call for a man stabbed near 800 Boylston St. Officers were told that the victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and was waiting for officers and EMS while seated on his bike.

The suspect, later identified as James Carter, also known as Tjay Carter, 38, of Boston was last seen fleeing the area toward Ring Road on a bicycle.

The victim said he works for a food delivery service and had stopped to ask Prudential Security the location of a restaurant inside 800 Boylston St. when the suspect approached him and slashed him on his arm without provocation, police said.

Police saw a man matching Carter’s description on Ring Road. As officers tried to stop the suspect, the victim and witnesses identified Carter as the assailant, police said.

Carter was taken into custody, and an industrial style pocket knife was recovered, police said.

The victim said he did not know the suspect and that the attack was completely random.

Carter was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

