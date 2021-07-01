Fisherman snags 9-pound goldfish at Blue Springs lake

CNN - Regional

By CHRIS OBERHOLTZ

Click here for updates on this story

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KCTV) — A fisherman in Blue Spring recently snagged a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says Tim Owings was fishing at Lake Remembrance over the weekend when he caught the once pet.

“When pet owners dump ornamental fish like this, it can cause serious issues for native species,” the department said.

Instead of dumping aquarium fish, state officials say you should check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.