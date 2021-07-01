Nashville nurse brings his passion for farming to work with him

CNN - Regional

By MICHAEL WARRICK

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville nurse with a lifelong green thumb is taking his passion for farming, right back to his place of work.

When he’s not on the frontlines of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Reggie Marshall, R.N., is an urban farmer, growing herbs and vegetables out of pots. On Wednesday’s you’ll find him right outside the main entrance selling fresh herbs and vegetables.

This makes people happy when they see it and it’s also to be a better example of healthcare,” Marshall said.

Born to a farming family of 13, Marshall learned to farm at a young age – taking lessons learned from his father all the way up to adulthood, recounting one time he learned just how vital self-sufficiency can be.

“I ran out of money three days before payday,” Marshall said, reminiscing. “We ate from that garden; my kids still talk about that. I knew how important it was to grow food and that’s what I try to pass onto my friends and whoever else I talk to.”

A portion of Marshall’s sales will go to providing families at a Nashville housing complex with supplies to grow their own fresh produce in pots.

Eating healthy foods grown from his own farm, Marshall lost about 40 pounds since the pandemic. He hopes selling his fresh produce outside the hospital will encourage a healthier lifestyle. And he’s not the only one selling fresh food outside Saint Thomas Hospital. Most weeks, Marla Jackson, owner of Quail Creek Farms is selling black angus beef and quail eggs, among other things. She recently retired after 25 years of caring for patients at Saint Thomas.

“I’ll tell you I don’t think people realize how much different taste you get when you buy directly from the farm, whatever it is.”

You can find Marshall and Jackson outside the main entrance of Ascencion Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Wednesday afternoons this summer.

